Atlee reveals that Shah Rukh Khan and Vijay keen to work in a film together

Before the release of Shah Rukh Khan’s film “Jawan,” there were widespread speculations about a possible cameo appearance by Thalapathy Vijay in the movie. Many fans were eagerly anticipating the opportunity to see these two stars share the screen. However, it turned out that the news of Vijay’s cameo was untrue, leading to disappointment among fans. Nevertheless, filmmaker Atlee has hinted at the possibility of a future collaboration between Shah Rukh Khan and Vijay in another film.

Atlee, the director of “Jawan,” recently had a candid conversation with RJ and TV host Siddharth Kannan, where he discussed the potential collaboration between the two superstar actors.

“Both Vijay sir and Shah Rukh sir told me the same thing: ‘Bring us a script, and we will work together.’ Initially, I thought they were just saying this as a birthday gift for me. However, the next day, Vijay sir messaged me, expressing his willingness to be a part of the project if I were to write such a script. Shah Rukh sir, who was seated beside me, confirmed, ‘Sir, you are serious about this, right? We will make a film together, won’t we?’” Atlee revealed.

He also expressed his eagerness to see the project come to fruition. “So, yes, they occasionally inquire about it, asking whether I am genuinely working on it or treating it as a joke. I can confirm that I am genuinely working on it and hoping that it will materialize someday,” the director stated.

“Jawan” marks the first collaboration between Shah Rukh Khan and Atlee. Atlee has previously worked with Vijay on three occasions, directing him in the films “Theri” (2016), “Mersal” (2017), and “Bigil” (2019).

“Jawan” has achieved significant success at the global box office, earning over 8 billion rupees. In India, it is expected to cross the 5 billion rupee mark, making it the fastest Hindi film to reach 4 billion rupees in the country.

The film, released on September 7, features Shah Rukh Khan in a dual role, portraying Vikram Rathore and his son Azad. It also stars Nayanthara and Vijay Sethupathi, with special appearances by Deepika Padukone and Sanjay Dutt.