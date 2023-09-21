Cricket World Cup 2023: ICC releases official Anthem starring Ranveer Singh

Dubai: The International Cricket Council (ICC) released the official Anthem for the Men’s Cricket World Cup. The ICC world cup will start from October 5 in India.

The Cricket World Cup is being held in India after 12 years. It will be played across 10 cities. The opening match on 5th October will be played between England and New Zealand at Ahmedabad’s Narendra Modi Stadium. India will play its first match against Australia in Chennai.

The theme of the anthem is ‘Dil Jashn Bole’. The music for the anthem has been prepared by Pritam. The song is sung by Pritam, Nakash Aziz, Sreerama Chandra, Amit Mishra, Jonita Gandhi, AKASA, and Charan.

The song features Bollywood superstar Ranveer Singh and other popular social media influencers. The video showcases Ranveer Singh dancing in a train compartment on the song Dil Jashan Jashan Bole, and then travelers join him to dance.