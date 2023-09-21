For ‘hate speech’ against Sonia Gandhi, Assam Congress files FIR against Himanta

Debabrata Saikia, the leader of the opposition in Assam and a member of the Congress, has lodged a complaint against Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma for allegedly making hateful remarks against Sonia Gandhi.

At the Jan Ashirwad event in Madhya Pradesh’s Vidisha, Saikia claimed that Himanta insulted Sonia Gandhi.

Saikia asserted that Sarma ordered the ‘setting on fire’ of 10 Janpath, Sonia Gandhi’s official residence in Delhi.

‘I am constrained to lodge this F.I.R. on account of the banal and hateful statement given by Himanta Biswa Sarma, the Chief Minister of Assam on September 19, during the Jan Ashirwad rally in Vidisha district, Madhya Pradesh,’ his complaint read.

In an interview with the media in Nazira, Assam, Saikia claimed that Himanta made fun of Congressman Kamal Nath by suggesting that if the politician is a follower of Lord Hanuman, he should set fire to 10 Janpath ‘just like Hanuman set Lanka on fire.’

‘In a country governed by the rule of law, Sarma has taken electoral rhetoric to its ugliest form,’ Saikia told the media.

‘She is a senior member of the Indian Parliament. She represents Congress and the UPA and is a woman of great honour. I strongly condemn such comments against her and I did not expect such words to come out from our chief minister,’ the Assam LoP added.