Forex Market: Indian rupee opens marginally lower against US dollar

Mumbai: The Indian currency opened marginally lower against the US dollar in the opening trade on today. As per market experts, the jump in US Treasury yields after the US Federal Reserve officials indicated that interest rates were likely to remain higher for longer weighed upon the local currency.

At the interbank foreign exchange, the Indian rupee opened at 83.09 per dollar , 2 paise lower against its previous close. On Wednesday, the Indian rupee ended 20 paise higher at 83.07 a dollar.

The dollar index which measures the strength of US currency against six other currencies rose to a six-month high of 105.68. The US 2-year yield climbed to 5.20% and the 10-year reached 4.45%, the highest since 2006 and 2007, respectively.

On Wednesday, the Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) sold Indian shares worth Rs 3,110.69 crore, while Domestic Institutional Investors (DIIs) offloaded Indian shares worth Rs 573.02 crore.