Honor launches new foldable smartphone: Details

Mumbai: Honor launched new foldable smartphone named ‘Honor V Purse’ in China. The phone was unveiled for the first time at the IFA 2023 trade show in Berlin. Offered in Black, Blue and Golden colours, the Honor V Purse is seen with an attached chain that allows users to carry it like a purse. The 16GB + 256GB and the 16GB + 512GB variants of the foldable smartphone are priced at CNY 5,999 (roughly Rs. 68,400) and CNY 6,599 (roughly Rs. 75,300), respectively. The company has not yet confirmed a global launch for the handset.

The outward folding smartphone sports a 7.71-inch outer OLED display with a resolution of 2,348 x 2,016 pixels and a 10.5:9 aspect ratio. When folded, the display becomes a 6.45-inch panel with a resolution of 2,348 x 1,088 pixels and a 19.4:9 aspect ratio. The display has a refresh rate of 90Hz, a PWM dimming rate of 2,160Hz and a peak brightness level of 1,600 nits.

Also Read: India Ratings hikes GDP growth forecast

It is powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G SoC paired with 16GB of RAM and up to 512GB of inbuilt storage. It runs on Android 13-based MagicOS 7.2.

The Honor V Purse is equipped with a 50-megapixel primary sensor and a 12-megapixel sensor with an ultra-wide-angle lens. The front camera has a 9-megapixel sensor. It packs a 4,500mAh battery with 35W wired fast charging support via USB Type-C.