Nayanthara Displeased as Atlee Downplays Her ‘Jawan’ Role: Reports

Nayanthara, the acclaimed actress who shared the screen with Shah Rukh Khan in director Atlee’s ‘Jawan,’ has reportedly expressed disappointment regarding her role’s handling in the film. Despite ‘Jawan’ swiftly entering the Rs 900 crore global box office club within a mere 13 days of release, Nayanthara seems unsatisfied with her Bollywood debut.

As per a Hindustan Times report, Nayanthara appears to have lost interest in pursuing further Bollywood projects, and her discontent seems to stem from Atlee’s decision to downplay her character while giving more prominence to Deepika Padukone’s role. Consequently, she seems to be steering clear of new Bollywood endeavors, indicating a potential delay in her return to the Hindi film scene.

The report also highlighted her absence from ‘Jawan’s’ promotional events. However, it’s worth noting that Nayanthara has a well-known policy of refraining from participating in film promotions, a stipulation present in all her film contracts.

Meanwhile, ‘Jawan’ continues its impressive performance at the box office, amassing a global gross of Rs 900 crore in less than two weeks, with a significant Rs 500 crore earned in India alone. The film’s Hindi version is steadily progressing toward becoming the highest-grossing Hindi film ever, a milestone it is poised to achieve in the upcoming week.