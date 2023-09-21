Police Officer Suspended for Drunk Assault on Bakery Owner and Family in Nedumbassery

In a disturbing incident that unfolded near Nedumbassery in Kariyad, a police officer named Sub-Inspector Sunil found himself suspended from duty on Thursday following an alarming altercation. The officer, reportedly under the influence of alcohol, assaulted a bakery owner named Kunjumon and his family. This shocking episode transpired around 9 pm on a fateful Wednesday.

Sunil, who was on duty in a control room vehicle under the jurisdiction of the Nedumbassery police station, unexpectedly entered Kunjumon’s bakery. It’s said that he had informed them about a knife attack in Kariyad before launching the assault. He wielded a wooden cane to viciously attack Kunjumon, his wife Alby, and their daughter Merin. The commotion drew the attention of bystanders who quickly intervened and detained the inebriated officer.

Local authorities were alerted, and Nedumbassery police promptly took Sunil to Angamaly Taluk Hospital for a medical examination. The results confirmed his intoxication. Aluva Rural SP stated unequivocally that Sunil’s suspension was warranted due to his reckless conduct while on duty.

In response to the harrowing incident, Kunjumon filed an official complaint, seeking justice for the assault inflicted upon his family.