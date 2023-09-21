Security forces gun down 2 women Maoists carrying Rs 7 lakh bounty

Raipur: Security forces neutralized 2 women Maoists in an encounter. The encounter took place in the forests of Aranpur in Dantewada district, Chhattisgarh. They were jointly carrying a reward of Rs 7 lakh.

After getting specific information about the presence of Maoists, a joint team of security forces including District Reserve Guards (DRG) conducted a search operation in the area.

‘After the firing stopped, and the cadres retreated into deep forests, security personnel recovered bodies of two women Maoists along with an Insas rifle and a 12 bore rifle. Besides, a tiffin bomb, IED wires, ammunition, documents and other items of daily use were also recovered,’ said Dantewada SP Gaurav Rai.

One of the Maoist killed in the encounter was identified as Kumari Lakkhe of Malangir area committee and area militia commander-in-chief. She carried Rs 5 lakh cash reward on her head. The other woman cadre was identified as Mangli Padami who carried Rs 2 lakh cash reward and was active as a member of ‘Platoon 24’.