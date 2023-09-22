Canadian PM Calls on India to Assist in Investigation of Khalistani Leader’s Killing

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has called on India to collaborate in the investigation into the murder of Khalistani leader Hardeep Singh Nijjar. He emphasized that Canada’s intention is not to “provoke or cause problems” with India but to seek transparency and justice, stating, “We call upon the government of India to take seriously this matter and to work with us to shed full transparency and ensure accountability and justice in this matter.”

Trudeau, attending the 78th session of the United Nations General Assembly in New York, reaffirmed Canada’s commitment to the rule of law and protecting its citizens. He emphasized the importance of working with India and said, “That’s why we call upon the government of India, to work with us to establish processes to discover and to uncover the truth of the matter and to allow justice and accountability to be served.”

Tensions escalated between India and Canada after Trudeau’s allegations of potential Indian involvement in Nijjar’s killing, a charge India vehemently denied. India expelled a senior Canadian diplomat in response to Ottawa’s expulsion of an Indian official.

Trudeau underscored the credibility of the allegations and urged India to engage in a collaborative effort to uncover the truth. He also mentioned a direct conversation with Prime Minister Narendra Modi during the New Delhi G20 summit, where he expressed his concerns.

Responding to queries, Trudeau stressed the importance of allowing justice processes to unfold with integrity and reiterated Canada’s commitment to the rules-based international order. He emphasized that their actions aim to stand up for the rule of law and protect Canadians.

India’s response included suspending visa services for Canadians and requesting Canada to address terrorists and anti-India elements operating from its soil. India also sought diplomatic staff parity with Canada in terms of size and rank equivalence.