Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha arrive in Udaipur for their wedding

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Raghav Chadha and actress Parineeti Chopra have arrived in Udaipur in preparation for their upcoming wedding, scheduled for the weekend. The grand event is set to draw the attendance of prominent politicians and notable figures from the film industry. Pre-wedding festivities are slated for Saturday, followed by the main ceremony on Sunday, which will take place at The Leela Palace Udaipur.

The 34-year-old actor and the politician were accompanied by their respective families as they touched down at Dabok Airport in Udaipur before proceeding to their chosen hotels. Adding to the star-studded guest list, Parineeti’s sister, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, is expected to join the celebrations in Udaipur on Saturday.

Prominent political figures are also set to grace the occasion, with Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal planning to attend alongside his wife and children. Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann’s presence is also anticipated.

The wedding on Sunday promises the attendance of distinguished guests, including Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot and Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel. The couple, Parineeti and Raghav, became engaged in May in a private ceremony held in Delhi, attended by close family members and political leaders.