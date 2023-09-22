Tamil Nadu Quartet Strikes Onam Jackpot: Rs 25 cr Win!

The Kerala State Lottery Department has officially announced that four individuals hailing from Tirupur, Tamil Nadu, have secured the prestigious first prize of the Onam bumper lottery, a whopping sum of Rs 25 crore. This extraordinary windfall was the result of their collective investment in a lottery ticket that struck gold. The fortunate quartet comprises individuals named Pandyaraj, Natarajan, Kuppuswami, and Ramaswami. To claim their substantial prize, they made a visit to the lottery department headquarters on a Thursday, where they handed over the victorious ticket.

Insiders within the lottery department have disclosed that the winners have fervently requested to maintain the utmost confidentiality regarding their personal information. Presently, it is known that these fortunate individuals are residing in Thiruvananthapuram, undoubtedly savoring their newfound fortune.

The trail leading to this incredible victory began when these four men purchased three lottery tickets from Walayar in Palakkad on September 18. In an astonishing turn of events, one of these tickets, bearing the number TE 230662, emerged victorious in the recent draw conducted on a Wednesday.

The grand prize of Rs 25 crore offered by the Thiruvonam Bumper lottery stands as the most substantial reward in any lottery throughout the nation. These highly coveted tickets are available for purchase at a price of Rs 500 each. Upon claiming their prize, the first-prize winner can expect to receive approximately Rs 15.75 crore, following a 30 percent income-tax deduction amounting to Rs 6.75 crore and a 10 percent agency commission equating to Rs 2.5 crore.