Airport in this Indian city announces temporary closure of runways

Mumbai: Chhatrapati Shivaji International Airport in Mumbai has announced a temporary closure of both of its runways. The 2 runways of the airport— RWY 09/27 and RWY 14/32- will be temporarily closed on 17 October, 2023, from 11am to 5pm local time.

Also Read: Mahzooz Draw announces new prize structure

The closure will take place to undertake repair and maintenance activities. A Notice to Airmen (NOTAM) has already been issued to the airlines and other stakeholders six months in advance.