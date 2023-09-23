ICC reveals the prize money for ODI World Cup 2023

Mumbai: The International Cricket Council (ICC) has revealed the prize money for ODI cricket World Cup. The ODI World Cup will be held in India from October 5 to November 19.

The winners will receive $4 million, while the runners-up will get $2 million. The losing semifinalists will get $800,000 each, while each team will get a payment of $40,000 for each league game won. Teams that have been eliminated after the group stage will receive $100,000.

The tournament consists of 10 teams. A total of 48 matches will be played in 46 days across 10 venues in India. Teams will play each other once in a round-robin format, with the top four making it to the semifinals.

The opening game between 2019 champions England and runners-up New Zealand will be played at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. The final too is scheduled to be held in Ahmedabad.