Kerala CM and Ministers Ready for March Across 140 Constituencies

The State Cabinet is embarking on an extensive one-and-a-half-month-long Assembly constituency tour, led by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, which will take them out of the secretariat. All 21 cabinet members, including the Chief Minister, will reportedly travel together in a single vehicle for this public outreach initiative, which commences on November 18 and concludes on December 24. Chief Secretary meetings will take place at the tour site every Wednesday.

During this tour, the CM and his cabinet will cover all 140 assembly constituencies in the state, essentially making it the government’s version of election campaign rallies. A dedicated bus will accommodate the entire ministerial team, ensuring they reach each constituency as a unified group.

The itinerary calls for visiting four constituencies daily. In the morning, the team will engage with prominent residents at key locations within each constituency. The Chief Minister will address the assembly for 15 minutes, followed by a 45-minute session for participants to express their opinions, with responses from the Chief Minister or the relevant minister.

At 11 am, comprehensive constituency-level meetings will convene, with similar sessions in neighboring constituencies at 3 pm, 4.30 pm, and 6 pm, potentially involving department heads. Public complaint counters will be set up, and officials will strive to address grievances promptly.

While the government is organizing the event, sponsorship efforts are underway to fund a portion of the program’s expenses. Each constituency’s MLA will oversee the program, with LDF choosing in-charges for constituencies following UDF’s withdrawal from the campaign.

The campaign marks the CPM’s attempt to bring the government closer to the people in preparation for the Lok Sabha elections, with a primary goal of strengthening the government’s relationship with the public amid allegations and political controversies.

As the Chief Minister and his ministers embark on this statewide tour from November 18, questions arise regarding the timing of a potential Cabinet reshuffle. The second Pinarayi Government will reach its two-and-a-half-year mark on November 20. According to LDF’s understanding, K B Ganesh Kumar may replace Antony Raju, and Ramachandran Kadannappally could succeed Ahmed Devarkovil. If these changes in the Cabinet do not occur before the campaign, they might take place in early January.