NIT Calicut Gets Approval for New Women’s Hostel Construction

The National Institute of Technology (NIT) Calicut has set its sights on creating a new hostel facility tailored to the needs of female students enrolled in undergraduate, postgraduate, and PhD programs. Official statistics indicate a substantial increase in the number of women candidates choosing NITC for their education in recent years.

In a significant development, the Ministry of Education has given its stamp of approval to this project, which envisions a 10-storey hostel building complex comprising three blocks adjacent to the existing women’s hostel. NITC’s director, Prof Prasad Krishna, expressed excitement about the upcoming facility, revealing that it would boast a total of 380 double rooms.

To make this ambitious project a reality, the institution will collaborate with the Higher Education Financing Agency (HEFA). The estimated budget for the undertaking stands at a substantial Rs 71.85 crore, according to Prof Priya Chandran, Dean of Planning and Development.

The responsibility for implementing the construction falls upon the Central Public Works Department, as disclosed by Dr. Sajith A S, Professor of Civil Engineering and superintending engineer (in charge) of the Engineering Unit. Anticipated to be completed within a span of 24 months, this endeavor is set to provide a much-needed accommodation solution for the growing number of female students at NITC.

Currently, the institute houses a total of 12 hostels, which includes two expansive men’s hostels and an international hostel, catering to the diverse needs of its student body.