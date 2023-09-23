Obesity increasing in the US according to new data from the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention

New data from the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) reveals a concerning trend of increasing obesity rates in the United States.

According to the data released on September 21st, obesity is becoming more prevalent across a growing number of US states.

The survey conducted jointly by the CDC and state health departments unveiled alarming statistics, indicating that out of the 50 US states, a staggering 22 now have an obesity rate of at least 35 percent among adults. Remarkably, all states exhibit obesity rates of at least 20 percent.

A comparison of data from the Behavioural Risk Factor Surveillance System between 2021 and 2022 reveals a troubling escalation. In 2021, only 19 states reported an obesity rate of at least 35 percent among adults. However, the latest data from 2022 shows a surge, with 22 states now reporting this concerning statistic.

Louisiana, Oklahoma, and West Virginia recorded the highest obesity rates, with over 40 percent of adults affected.

When analyzed by region, the Midwest and the South emerged as areas with the highest prevalence of obesity, with approximately 36 percent of adults affected. In contrast, the Northeast and the West reported lower rates, with around 30 percent of adults classified as obese.

Additionally, the data unveiled “significant disparities” in obesity prevalence based on race and ethnicity. Roughly 35 percent of black adults in 38 states were reported as obese, while in 32 states, at least 35 percent of Hispanic adults were found to be obese. The figure did not exceed 35 percent among Asian adults in any state, but 14 states reached the 35 percent threshold for white adults.

The report defines adults with a body mass index (BMI) of 30 or higher as obese. Notably, this data relies on self-reported measurements of height and weight.

Dr. Karen Hacker, the director of the CDC’s National Center for Chronic Disease Prevention and Health Promotion, emphasized the urgency of additional support for obesity prevention and treatment. She stressed the importance of addressing underlying social determinants of health, including access to healthcare, the availability of healthy and affordable food, and the provision of safe spaces for physical activity. These measures, she asserted, are crucial in combating the obesity epidemic.