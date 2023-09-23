Oman based air carrier announces new international flight services

Muscat: Low-budget air carrier based in Oman, Salam Air has announced new international flight services. Salam Air will be operating direct flights from Muscat to Munich in Germany from September 30. The twice-a-week flights will operate every Wednesday and Saturday. The flight to Munich will depart Muscat at 14.45 and reach Munich at 19.35. The return flight will depart from Munich the same day, starting at 20.20 and arriving in Muscat the next day at 04.50.

Salam Air will also begin operating flights twice a week to the Pakistani city of Peshawar, beginning on October 1. The flight will depart Muscat on every Sunday and Wednesday at 23.50 and land in Peshawar at 03.25. The return flight from Peshawar will start at 04.10 and land in Muscat at 06.00 every Monday and Thursday.

This will be the fourth destination of Salam Air to Pakistan. At present Salam Air fly to Multan, Karachi and Sialkot in Pakistan.