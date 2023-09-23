Palakkayam Landslip Forces 3 Families to Relocate; Kanjirapuzha Dam Shutters Lowered

Following a landslip triggered by a flash flood at the Pandanmala hills near Mannarkkad on Friday evening, three families were relocated to safer locations. This included one family from Irumbamutti in the 9th ward and two from Palakkayam in the 7th ward of the Thachampara grama panchayat. Thanooja Radhakrishnan, a panchayat member from Palakkayam ward, mentioned, “A total of three families were relocated to higher and safer places last night.”

Flash floods also caused houses and shops to be inundated, requiring the intervention of police and fire and rescue services personnel to rescue five individuals stranded on the riverbanks at Irumbamutty.

In a related development, all three spillway shutters of Kanjirapuzha Dam in Palakkad were lowered to 10 cm at 7 am on the same day. This followed a gradual reduction in the shutters’ height from 70 cm to 20 cm by 5 am, as rainfall and water inflow decreased overnight. The shutters had been raised by 70 cm on Friday evening due to incessant rain in the dam’s catchment area.

The current water level at the dam stands at 96.50 meters, down from 97.05 meters at 7.40 pm on Friday, with the maximum capacity being 97.5 meters. Authorities are closely monitoring the inflow-outflow ratio. Additionally, an uprooted tree in the dam reservoir is lodged at the central shutter, and arrangements are in place for its removal.