Six individuals died during dengue treatment in West Bengal

In West Bengal, the dengue outbreak continues to claim lives, with six more individuals succumbing to the disease. This brings the total dengue-related deaths in the state to over 30 for the year. Among the recent casualties, two patients died while receiving treatment at a private hospital in Kolkata. Additionally, two fatalities occurred in Ghatal in Pachim Medinipur, and two more in the vicinity of Kharagpur.

Amidst the dengue crisis, there were concerns about a migrant worker who returned from Kerala with symptoms similar to Nipah virus. However, test results from the National Institute of Virology (NIV) have shown that he tested negative for Nipah. Nevertheless, the individual remains under treatment at Beliaghata ID Hospital, suffering from a high fever, nausea, and throat infection.

The state continues to grapple with the dengue outbreak, putting a strain on healthcare facilities and raising concerns about public health.