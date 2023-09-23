Team India Reigns Supreme: Dominates In All 3 Formats

India’s remarkable cricketing prowess was on full display as they ascended to the pinnacle of rankings in all three formats of the game. Their recent victory against Australia in the series opener was the catalyst that propelled them to the coveted No. 1 spot in the ODI rankings, with a triumphant performance that solidified their standing.

In a thrilling contest that saw India secure a five-wicket win over Australia, they accumulated 116 rating points, effectively dethroning arch-rivals Pakistan (115) from the top spot. India’s dominance was not limited to the ODI format; they had already established themselves as leaders in the Test and T20 charts, cementing their supremacy across the entire spectrum of cricket.

This historic achievement marked only the second instance in the annals of men’s cricket where a team managed to secure the No. 1 ranking across all formats. The last time such an accomplishment occurred was in August 2012 when South Africa achieved this remarkable feat.

While Australia (111) retained their third-place position in the ODI rankings despite a slight drop in points, the cricketing world now witnesses India’s unassailable ascent. The anticipation builds as India and Australia gear up for the second of the three ODIs in Indore on Sunday, promising more thrilling cricketing action on the horizon.