The US Federal Aviation Administration proposes a rule to lighten the space-junk load

As humanity embarks on its journey into the vast expanse of the cosmos, the accumulation of space debris left behind in Earth’s orbit is on the rise. This space junk, consisting of satellites, spacecraft, and remnants of launches, poses an increasing risk of collisions. To address this issue, the US Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) has introduced a proposed rule.

The FAA’s proposal revolves around limiting the duration that the upper stages of private rockets remain in orbit. In a preliminary form released on September 20, the FAA aims “to limit the growth of new orbital debris and reduce the potential for collisions with spacecraft and satellites to promote a sustainable space environment.”

Significance of the Proposal:

Space debris presents significant threats to space missions and satellite launches. Space vehicles, upon liftoff, face the potential hazard of colliding with the debris cluttering Earth’s orbit. The FAA emphasized that if unchecked, the accumulation of orbital debris would heighten the risk of collisions and congest orbits crucial for human spaceflight, as well as those used for communication, weather monitoring, and global positioning services.

According to the FAA, as of July 2023, Earth’s orbit contained over 23,000 orbital objects measuring 10 cm or more in size. Additionally, there were approximately half a million objects measuring between 1 and 10 cm and over 100 million objects larger than 1 mm.

Approach to Dealing with Space Junk:

The proposed rule offers commercial space operators five distinct options for managing the upper stages of launch vehicles:

Conducting a controlled re-entry.

Relocating the upper stage to a less congested storage or graveyard orbit.

Sending the upper stage to an Earth-escape orbit.

Retrieving the upper stage through active debris removal within five years.

Executing an uncontrolled atmospheric disposal.

By significantly limiting uncontrolled re-entry of upper stages, the FAA aims to reduce the uncertainty associated with where these stages might land. This approach seeks to mitigate the risk to individuals on the ground and those involved in flight operations.

The proposed rule also emphasizes the importance of shortening the removal deadline for upper stages. This expedited timeline is intended to reduce the risk of orbital debris causing harm to spacecraft, which could subsequently lead to more debris generation, curtailed mission durations, or even endanger the lives of participants in human spaceflight.

In summary, the FAA’s proposed rule represents a proactive step toward mitigating the growing issue of space debris, with measures aimed at promoting a safer and more sustainable space environment for future missions and satellite operations.