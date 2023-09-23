The Writers Guild of America and the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers resume negotiations

The Writers Guild of America (WGA) and the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers (AMPTP) have issued a joint statement following the resumption of their negotiations, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

In a statement released on a recent Wednesday, it was stated, “The WGA and AMPTP met for bargaining today and will meet again tomorrow.”

While it’s not uncommon for labor negotiations in the entertainment industry to involve joint press releases, this marks the first time such a statement has been made during the current round of negotiations.

This unexpected development has generated cautious optimism within the industry, with some insiders suggesting to THR that the joint statement could be interpreted as a positive sign. It’s worth noting that previous negotiations between the WGA and the AMPTP had been marked by tension and disagreement.

The significance of these negotiations was further emphasized by the participation of several top leaders from entertainment companies, including Disney CEO Bob Iger, Warner Bros. Discovery CEO David Zaslav, Netflix co-CEO Ted Sarandos, and NBCUniversal Studio Group chairman and chief content officer Donna Langley. These high-profile executives cleared their schedules in anticipation of extended negotiations. However, the meeting concluded by late afternoon, raising the possibility that the discussions were more productive than expected. All four CEOs are slated to return to the bargaining table the following day, underscoring their commitment to reaching a resolution.

These negotiations represent a return to the negotiating table for the WGA and the AMPTP after a stalemate in late August. This deadlock came after a meeting between top WGA leaders and studio executives on August 21, during which the AMPTP publicly released a previous proposal to the writers. In response, the writers criticized the CEOs, alleging that they had received “a lecture about how good their single and only counteroffer was.”

As negotiations continue, the industry will closely watch for developments, hopeful for a breakthrough that can benefit both the Writers Guild of America and the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers.