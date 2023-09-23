Trudeau: Shared Nijjar’s Killing Evidence with India Weeks Ago

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau revealed that Canada had shared evidence of “credible allegations” regarding the involvement of Indian agents in the killing of Hardeep Singh Nijjar several weeks ago. He emphasized the importance of constructive cooperation between Canada and India to establish the facts in this serious matter. This revelation had caused tensions to rise between the two countries earlier in the week, stemming from Trudeau’s statements about the potential Indian involvement in Nijjar’s killing on Canadian soil.

India vehemently denied these allegations, considering them “absurd” and “motivated.” In retaliation, India expelled a senior Canadian diplomat, mirroring Ottawa’s expulsion of an Indian official related to the case.

Trudeau stated during a press conference with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy that Canada had shared these credible allegations with India weeks ago. He urged India to engage constructively with Canada to resolve this matter, emphasizing the gravity of the situation.

In response to India’s actions, Canada was asked to take a tougher stance against terrorists and anti-India elements operating from its soil. Visa services for Canadians were suspended, and India requested a downsizing of the Canadian diplomatic staff in the country to achieve parity in strength and rank equivalence.

However, the Ministry of External Affairs in India stated that no specific information had been shared by Canada regarding the case. India expressed its willingness to consider any specific information provided by Canada but had not received any such information as of yet.

Canada’s allegations against India were reportedly based on both human and signals intelligence, as well as inputs from an ally within Ottawa’s Five Eyes intelligence network. The Canadian government has accumulated intelligence over several months but has not yet disclosed it, suggesting that it might be presented during a legal process in the future.