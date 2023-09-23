Two arrested after bike-borne criminals shoot cattle herder in Bihar’s Purnia

In connection with the shooting of a livestock herder in Bihar’s Purnia, two persons were detained on Friday. Thursday’s shooting occurred when three bikers opened fire on a cattle herder after a cow struck their car.

Pinky Devi, 28, and Vasudev Yadav, 55, were the two people detained. They were charged with violations of the Arms Act and the pertinent sections of the Indian Penal Code.

Lalit Yadav, a resident of the village of Madhura West, is the name of the injured cattle herder. He is currently being treated at Purnia’s Max7 Hospital.

Suresh Kumar, Lalit Yadav’s brother, claims that on Thursday, after taking the cattle out for grazing, Bablu was on his way home. A cow struck the two-wheeler after three cyclists began honking the car’s horn to clear the way. The three then began to beat Bablu while aiming a revolver at his head.

The biker fired two shots at Lalit as he ran to the scene to save his brother. One of the two fired bullets struck Lalit in the chest.

After shooting Lalit, the thieves on bikes took off from the scene. Before being admitted to the Max7 Hospital, he was taken to two hospitals one after the other. He’s in critical condition right now.