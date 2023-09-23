UK: Indian-Origin girl gets first rejection-free Kidney from mother

In a groundbreaking medical achievement, eight-year-old Aditi Shankar, of Indian origin, has become the first child in the United Kingdom to undergo a unique kidney transplant procedure that eliminates the need for long-term anti-rejection drugs. Doctors at Great Ormond Street Hospital hailed this development as a major milestone in the field of medical science. It became possible after reprogramming Aditi’s immune system before the kidney transplant.

The reprogramming process involved the use of bone marrow stem cells from her mother, Divya, who was also the kidney donor. After the transplant, Aditi was gradually taken off immunosuppressive medications, significantly reducing the risk of long-term side effects associated with these drugs, which are typically taken daily to prevent organ rejection. Today, she’s not only attending school but also enjoying the benefits of a normally functioning immune system and transplanted kidney.

Aditi had been suffering from a rare inherited condition called Schimke’s immuno-osseous dysplasia (SIOD), which compromised her immune system and led to kidney failure. This remarkable procedure has not only saved her life but also revolutionized the approach to kidney transplants in young patients.