Vivo launches T2 Pro 5G in India: Price, specifications

Mumbai: Vivo T2 Pro 5G was launched in India. The Vivo T2 Pro 5G is priced at Rs. 23,999 for the base 8GB RAM + 128GB storage model. The top-end variant with 8GB RAM + 256GB storage is priced at Rs, 24,999. The handset is offered in New Moon Black and Dune Gold colours. It will go on sale through the Vivo’s India e-store, e-commerce site Flipkart as well as select retail stores starting September 29.

Vivo is offering an instant discount of Rs. 2,000 for purchases made using ICICI and Axis bank cards. It is providing an additional exchange bonus of up to Rs. 1,000 as well.

The dual-SIM (Nano) Vivo T2 Pro 5G runs Funtouch OS 13 based on Android 13. It features a 6.78-inch full-HD+ (2400 x 1080 pixels) AMOLED display with a refresh rate of 120Hz, 388 ppi of pixel density and a peak brightness level of 1300 nits. The curved display has a centrally placed notch for the selfie camera. The handset is powered by a 4nm MediaTek Dimensity 7200 SoC with 8GB of LPDDR4X RAM and up to 8GB of extended RAM. The handset is said to have received over 7,20,000 points on the AnTuTu benchmarking platform and is claimed to be the fastest smartphone in the under-Rs. 25,000 price segment. The handset comes with a 3000mm square vapour chamber liquid cooling system for thermal management during gaming.

The Vivo T2 Pro 5G packs a dual rear camera setup that includes a 64-megapixel primary sensor with optical image stabilisation (OIS) and f/1.79 lens, and a 2-megapixel bokeh shooter. At the front, it houses a 16-megapixel selfie shooter.

Connectivity options include 5G, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.3, GPS, Beidou, Glonass, Galileo, QZSS, and USB 2.0. Sensors onboard include an accelerometer, ambient light sensor, proximity sensor, e-compass, and gyroscope. There is also an in-display fingerprint scanner for authentication. The Vivo T2 Pro 5G is backed by a 4,600mAh battery that supports 66W fast charging.