Honda launches Repsol Editions of Hornet 2.0, Dio 125 in India: Price, features

Mumbai: Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India has launched the 2023 Dio 125 Repsol Edition and 2023 Hornet 2.0 Repsol Edition in the market. The scooters are offered at Rs 92,300 (ex-showroom) and Rs 1.40 lakh (ex-showroom), respectively. These new limited-edition Repsol versions will be available at Honda Red Wing dealerships throughout the country.

The 2023 Honda Dio 125 Repsol Edition sports a Repsol livery with a dual-tone colours in Ross White and Vibrant Orange. It gets LED headlamps and a dual-tip silencer. It comes with a split grab rail, wave disc brakes, orange alloy wheels, and a completely digital instrument dashboard with Honda’s Smart Key.

The scooter comes with Honda’s innovative H-Smart system. This technology provides remote unlock, remote find, an anti-theft system, and keyless entry. Honda Dio 125 is powered by a 123.92cc, 4-stroke, single-cylinder BSVI OBD2 certified PGM-FI engine. This engine produces 8.1 bhp and 10.4 Nm of torque. Braking is handled by a Combi-Brake System (CBS) with Equaliser, and it has telescopic front suspension and a 3-step adjustable rear suspension.

The Hornet 2.0 Repsol Edition, like the Dio 125 Repsol Edition, features a dual-tone colour scheme of Ross White and Vibrant Orange. It also has a split seat and key-on tank placement, as well as an all-LED lighting system (LED headlight, LED winkers, and X-shaped LED tail lamp

The Hornet 2.0 is driven by an 184.40cc, 4-stroke, single-cylinder BSVI OBD2 compliant PGM-FI engine that produces 17 bhp and 15.9 Newton-meters of torque. The engine is mated to a 5-speed gearbox and includes a new assist slipper clutch. It has an Upside Down (USD) front fork as well as a mono-shock rear suspension, alloy wheels and a split seat layout. Additionally, the disc brakes on both ends are equipped with a single-channel Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS).

On these two products, HMSI is providing a special 10-year warranty package (which is 3-year standard + 7-year optional).