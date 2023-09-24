Launched online course in Indian Sign Language with 260 financial terms

On the International Day of Sign Languages, an online self-learning course in Indian Sign Language (ISL) and a dictionary with 10,000 ISL terms were launched. Additionally, 260 financial term signs in ISL were introduced. The initiative’s primary goal is to facilitate basic communication skills in ISL for various individuals, including parents of deaf children, educators, and anyone interested in ISL.

The online course includes 10 modules covering 30 essential topics, offering comprehensive knowledge of basic ISL communication. The Indian Sign Language Research and Training Centre (ISLRTC) collaborated with Societe Generale and V-Shesh to introduce 260 ISL signs for financial terms. This initiative aims to bridge communication gaps between deaf and hearing individuals in the financial and banking sector, potentially increasing employment opportunities for the deaf in these industries.

The ISLRTC also unveiled a comprehensive ISL dictionary containing 10,000 terms, serving as a valuable resource for those looking to enhance their ISL vocabulary and fluency. These efforts contribute to the promotion of ISL and improved communication across various sectors.