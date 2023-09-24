Shah Rukh Khan’s film Jawan continues to be unstoppable at the box office worldwide

Shah Rukh Khan’s film “Jawan” is enjoying tremendous success at the global box office, breaking records since its release. Directed by Atlee, the film has consistently performed well, crossing the impressive milestone of Rs 953 crore (Rs 9.5 billion) worldwide on its 16th day.

SRK’s production company, which co-produced the film, proudly shared this significant achievement on its social media platforms, describing it as a “victory like never before.”

The movie continues to dominate the domestic box office, maintaining its popularity among the audience even with the arrival of new releases in theaters.

Renowned Trade Analyst Taran Adarsh noted, “#Jawan continues to dominate the marketplace, despite new releases… Expect a jump on [third] Sat and Sun… [Week 3] Fri 7.10 cr. Total: ? 480.54 cr. #Hindi. #India biz. #Boxoffice. #Jawan [#Tamil + #Telugu; Week 3] Fri 51 lacs. Total: ? 55.46 cr. #Boxoffice.”

Remarkably, “Jawan” joined the Rs 400 crore club in just 11 days, surpassing the records of SRK’s “Pathaan” and Sunny Deol’s “Gadar 2,” both of which achieved this milestone in 12 days. It even outpaced Prabhas’s “Baahubali 2,” which took 15 days to cross the Rs 400 crore mark at the box office.

About “Jawan”:

This vigilante thriller stars Shah Rukh Khan, Nayanthara, and Vijay Sethupathi in lead roles. It also features special appearances by Deepika Padukone and Sanjay Dutt, along with Sanya Malhotra, Priyamani, Sanjeeta Bhattacharya, Lehar Khan, Aaliyah Qureshi, Ridhi Dogra, and Sunil Grover.

Review of “Jawan”:

In her review, WION’s Shomini Sen described the film as a quintessential Bollywood blockbuster. She highlighted how “Jawan” portrays strong female characters and celebrates women’s empowerment, reflecting Shah Rukh Khan’s own commitment to supporting women’s rights and empowerment. The film showcases the strength of women who can stand up against wrongdoers while also displaying maternal and compassionate qualities when needed.