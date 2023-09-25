Award-winning composer AR Rahman slammed for posting a ‘highlights’ video of his controversial Chennai concert

The highly acclaimed composer AR Rahman faced backlash for sharing a ‘highlights’ video of his controversial Chennai concert, Marakkuma Nenjam, on social media. This concert, which took place on September 10, garnered significant attention due to its gross mismanagement.

Subsequently, the police registered cases against an official of ACTC Events, the organizer of Rahman’s concert, as well as two others, for overselling tickets, breaching trust, and causing inconvenience to attendees.

On a recent Sunday, Rahman used a platform, presumably Twitter (referred to as “X”), to share a video of the concert. However, he chose to disable the comment section for the post.

In response, fans quoted his tweet and criticized the composer for his insensitivity, particularly for sharing a celebratory video of an event where several women had alleged instances of molestation.

Numerous comments condemned Rahman for releasing a “highlights” video when the concert had been a traumatic experience for many attendees. One fan expressed, “This post was entirely unnecessary at the moment after many of his fans & the general audience experienced heartbreak,” while another commented, “I never thought ARR would stoop so low.”

Following the severe criticism surrounding the concert, Rahman had previously taken to Instagram to express his willingness to be the “sacrificial goat” if it could lead to a wake-up call for a better and safer live art scene in Chennai.