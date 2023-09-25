Congress to hold nationwide press conferences regarding women’s reservation

On Monday, the Congress will conduct press conferences in 21 cities, featuring 21 women leaders who will highlight what the party refers to as the Modi government’s deceit regarding women’s reservation. This move comes as part of a broader campaign to expose perceived government shortcomings.

The press conferences will span across the nation. MP Rajani Patil is set to hold a press conference in Ahmedabad, while Netta D’Souza, the Mahila Congress chief, will address the media in Hyderabad. Additional press conferences will be led by Congress women leaders in various cities, such as Ranjeet Ranjan in Bhubaneswar, Alka Lamba in Jaipur, Amee Yagnik in Mumbai, Ragini Nayak in Ranchi, and Shama Mohamed in Srinagar.

Pawan Khera, the head of the Congress’ media and publicity department, announced this nationwide initiative aimed at shedding light on what the Congress sees as the Modi government’s questionable approach to women’s reservation. The party’s agenda is to expose what it views as government deception under the guise of women’s reservation, highlighting their concerns through this series of press conferences.