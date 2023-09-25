Kerala Govt Declares Sept 28 as Public Holiday for Milad-e-Sharif

The Kerala government has decided to postpone the ‘Milad-e-Sharif’ holiday, originally scheduled for September 27, to September 28. This decision comes in response to requests from various Muslim organizations over the past week. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has officially approved this change in the public holiday.

According to the government’s holiday calendar, Milad-e-Sharif is observed on September 27, marking the birth anniversary of Prophet Muhammad. However, Islamic scholars have advocated for adjusting the festival date based on the sighting of the crescent moon.

MLA TV Ibrahim of the Indian Union Muslim League (IUML), representing Kondotty, sent a letter to Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, seeking his intervention in this matter. Additionally, the Kerala Muslim Jamath submitted a memorandum to the chief minister, with the organization’s president, Kanthapuram AP Aboobacker Musliyar, and Joint Secretary, Syed Ibraheemul Khaleelul Bhukhari, noting that spiritual rallies are planned for September 28.

The Samastha Kerala Jem-iyyathul Ulama (SKJU) has also joined in the request for the government to reschedule the holiday in light of these developments.