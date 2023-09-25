Parliament panel suggests excluding ‘minor’ heritage sites from ASI list

A parliamentary panel has suggested the removal of ‘minor’ heritage sites without ‘national significance’ from the list of Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) protected monuments.

The standing committee on transport, tourism, and culture of the Rajya Sabha recommended a re-categorization of ASI’s protected monuments list, stating that about 25% of structures listed lack national significance. They currently receive protection similar to more historically important monuments.

The committee called for rationalization and categorization based on national significance, architectural uniqueness, and specific heritage content. Additionally, they recommended that the ASI develop preservation plans and adhere to restoration principles that focus on maintaining the structural originality rather than replacement.