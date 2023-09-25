Raghav Chadha and Parineeti Chopra Tie the Knot!

AAP Rajya Sabha MP Raghav Chadha and Bollywood actress Parineeti Chopra have officially tied the knot in a lavish ceremony that captured the hearts of their loved ones. Their wedding, a union of two worlds, unfolded on a serene Sunday evening at a luxurious hotel, enveloped in the warmth of close friends and family. Despite the distance maintained by the paparazzi, glimpses of the celebration, such as Raghav enjoying a tranquil boat ride on the picturesque Lake Pichola, painted a beautiful picture.

The sacred jaimala and pheras, symbolizing their commitment, commenced at approximately 4:30 p.m., witnessed by a distinguished guest list. Among the attendees were AAP leader and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, AAP’s Rajya Sabha MPs Sanjay Singh and Sanjeev Arora, and Sania Mirza, the renowned tennis star and Parineeti’s closest confidant.

The couple’s choice of an ivory-themed wedding resonated throughout the ceremony, with guests adorning attire to match the elegant motif. In a heartwarming tribute during the bidaai, the iconic song ‘Dilwale Dhulhaniya Le Jayengey,’ immortalized by Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol, serenaded their farewell.

For her special day, Parineeti radiated in a pearl white ensemble crafted by the talented Manish Malhotra, while Raghav was impeccably styled by his maternal uncle, the esteemed fashion designer Pawan Sachdeva. This union of love, tradition, and celebrity sparkled as a testament to their shared journey and boundless future together.