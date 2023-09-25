The writers’ unions, studios and streamers finally reach a tentative agreement

In what could be the most significant development in Hollywood this week, the writers’ unions, studios, and streaming platforms have reached a preliminary agreement, potentially signaling the end of the lengthy strike. While members have been advised not to commence work until a formal agreement is drafted, circulated, and implemented, the studios can now resume their operations. Celebrating it as a “victory,” the Writers Guild members, including some of the industry’s prominent figures, were seen applauding one another for their unwavering support for the picket line.

The announcement of the deal was made on September 24, bringing an end to the 146-day strike that commenced on May 2. The agreement was reached following five days of continuous negotiations over the weekend.

In a message to its members, the union’s negotiating committee urged patience in awaiting the details of the agreement. They stated, “What remains now is for our staff to ensure that everything we have agreed to is codified in the final contract language. While we are eager to share the details of our achievements with you, we cannot do so until every ‘i’ is dotted.”

SAG-AFTRA, the actors’ union, extended its congratulations to the Writers Guild for reaching a tentative agreement with the AMPTP after 146 days of remarkable strength, resilience, and unity on the picket lines. They expressed their commitment to securing the necessary terms for their members while awaiting the final details of the WGA and AMPTP’s agreement.

The actors’ union continued to say, “Since the inception of the WGA strike, SAG-AFTRA members have stood in solidarity with the writers on the picket lines. We remain on strike in our TV/Theatrical contract and continue to urge the CEOs of studios and streaming platforms, along with the AMPTP, to return to the negotiating table and provide the fair deal that our members rightfully demand.”

The primary issues on which the two parties reached an agreement included the use of Artificial Intelligence, healthcare contributions, adjustments to the current residuals structure, and transparency regarding streaming performance.