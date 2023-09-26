6 Passengers at Karipur Airport Caught with Rs 3 Cr Worth of 5.4kg Gold

The Customs’ Air Intelligence unit made a significant seizure at the Karipur Airport (Calicut International Airport), confiscating a total of 5.4 kilograms of gold valued at approximately Rs 3 crore. This operation spanned over two days and involved six individuals suspected of smuggling this precious metal.

Five out of the six suspects resorted to an unusual concealment method, hiding gold within their rectums. However, Karumbarukuzhiyil Muhammad Midlaj (21), originally from Koduvally, Kozhikode, took a different approach, carrying 985 grams of gold in sheet form concealed within his check-in baggage. Midlaj had been traveling from Dubai.

The other individuals implicated in this smuggling operation include Muhammad Basheer Parayarukandiyil (40) from Koduvally, Azeez Kollantavita (45) from Chelarkkad, Kozhikode, Sameer (34) and Abdul Sakkeer (34), both natives of Malappuram, and Ligeesh (40) from Kakkattil.

Basheer, who had arrived from Riyadh, was apprehended with two capsules containing gold compound, weighing a total of 619 grams. Azeez was found with four capsules, totaling 970 grams, having arrived from Doha via Air India Express.

The two Malappuram residents, Sameer and Sakkeer, boarded at Jeddah, each carrying 1,277 grams and 1,066 grams of gold, respectively.

Ligeesh’s arrest occurred after the CISF and the Kerala Police thwarted an abduction attempt outside the airport. During his apprehension, two capsules containing gold compound, weighing 543 grams, were seized from him.