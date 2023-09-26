Actress Waheeda Rehman to receive Dadasaheb Phalke Award for her contributions

Waheeda Rehman, a veteran actress renowned for her work in iconic Indian films such as “Pyaasa,” “CID,” “Guide,” “Kaagaz Ke Phool,” “Khamoshi,” and “Trishul,” is set to receive this year’s Dadasaheb Phalke Award, India’s highest honor in the film industry, according to Union Minister for Information and Broadcasting, Anurag Thakur. The announcement was made on his official social media account.

With a career spanning over five decades, Waheeda Rehman, who made her acting debut in the 1955 Telugu films “Rojulu Maraayi” and “Jayasimha,” transitioned to Hindi cinema with “CID” in 1956, a film starring Dev Anand.

She has acted in over 90 films across various languages and has been recognized for her work with a National Film Award for her role in “Reshma and Shera” (1971). She is already a recipient of the Padma Shri and Padma Bhushan awards.

Anurag Thakur noted that Waheeda Rehman’s recognition with the Dadasaheb Phalke Lifetime Achievement Award is a fitting tribute to her enduring contributions to Indian cinema, emphasizing her dedication to philanthropy and societal well-being after her acting career. He congratulated her and commended her significant impact on India’s film history. Waheeda Rehman’s most recent film appearance was in “Skater Girl,” a coming-of-age sports drama released in 2021.