Adult Swim’s animated sci-fi comedy Rick and Morty is set to return for its seventh season

The animated sci-fi comedy “Rick and Morty” is gearing up for its seventh season, set to premiere on Sunday, October 15. However, this season will mark a significant change, as co-creator and star Justin Roiland will not be part of it. Roiland, who voiced the titular characters Rick Sanchez and Morty Smith, among others, is no longer associated with Warner Bros. Discovery, the parent company of Adult Swim, following allegations of domestic abuse. It’s worth noting that these charges were dropped in January due to insufficient evidence, but Roiland’s departure remains. As of now, no replacement for Roiland has been announced.

Despite this major change, the Season 7 trailer promises to deliver the same trademark humor and adventurous spirit that fans of the show have come to love. The trailer showcases Rick and Morty taking on new challenges and exploring uncharted worlds, all while getting themselves into hilarious predicaments.

A note in the press release for Season 7 hints at what’s to come: “Rick and Morty are back and sounding more like themselves than ever! It’s season seven, and the possibilities are endless: What’s up with Jerry? EVIL Summer?! And will they ever go back to the high school?! Maybe not! But let’s find out! There’s probably less piss than last season. ‘Rick and Morty,’ 100 years! Or at least until season 10!”

The long-term impact of Roiland’s departure on the show remains uncertain. However, based on the Season 7 trailer, fans can expect plenty of laughter and excitement in the upcoming season.

“Rick and Morty” is an American adult animated science fiction sitcom co-created by Justin Roiland and Dan Harmon for Cartoon Network’s Adult Swim. The series follows the escapades of Rick Sanchez, a cynical and brilliant scientist, and his well-meaning but anxious grandson Morty Smith. Together, they navigate domestic life and interdimensional adventures that span infinite realities, often traveling to other planets and dimensions using portals and Rick’s flying saucer.

Rick is known for his eccentric inventions, heavy drinking, and smoking habits, while Morty is a kind and intelligent young boy who often finds himself in over his head during Rick’s escapades. The show is celebrated for its dark humor, complex characters, and exploration of scientific and philosophical themes. It has received acclaim for its originality, creativity, and willingness to push boundaries.