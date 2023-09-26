Banks Open as Usual on September 28, Wednesday

The Kerala government issued an official order on Monday, rescheduling the ‘Milad-e-Sharif’ holiday from September 27 to September 28. Consequently, this change means that government offices, public sector enterprises, and professional colleges will be closed on Thursday, September 28.

In accordance with the Negotiable Instruments Act, banks will also observe a holiday on Thursday.

To ensure clarity, authorities have communicated to the public that September 27 will remain a regular working day for everyone.

The decision to reschedule the Milad-e-Sharif holiday came in response to requests from Muslim organizations in the past week. According to the government’s holiday calendar, Milad-e-Sharif, which commemorates the birth anniversary of Prophet Muhammad, originally fell on September 27.