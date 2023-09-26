Canada Advises Caution to Citizens in India Amid Nijjar Killing

Canada has issued an updated travel advisory for its citizens residing in India, urging them to “stay vigilant and exercise caution” amidst recent developments. The advisory comes in light of escalating tensions between India and Canada, triggered by Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s explosive allegations regarding the potential involvement of Indian agents in the killing of Khalistani extremist Hardeep Singh Nijjar, which occurred on Canadian soil on June 18 in British Columbia. It’s worth noting that India had designated Nijjar as a terrorist in 2020.

India swiftly rejected these allegations, deeming them “absurd” and “motivated.” In response, India expelled a senior Canadian diplomat, mirroring Ottawa’s expulsion of an Indian official connected to the case.

The Canadian government stated, “In the context of recent developments in Canada and in India, there are calls for protests and some negative sentiment towards Canada on social media. Please remain vigilant and exercise caution,” in their updated advisory on Sunday.

This advisory from Canada follows a similar move by New Delhi, which issued an advisory for Indian nationals and students residing in Canada. Additionally, visa services were halted last week, as reported by Global News.