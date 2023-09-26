India launch date of BMW iX1 electric SUV announced: Details

Mumbai: Luxury car makers, BMW has announced the India launch date of its iX1 electric SUV. The new iX1 electric SUV will be launched on September 28, 2023.

The BMW iX1 electric SUV boasts a front fascia embellished with BMW’s iconic twin-kidney design, sleek LED headlamps and alloy wheels. The cabin of the iX1 boasts of features like a 10.7-inch touchscreen, sleek curved digital information display system, a panoramic sunroof and front massage seats.

The BMW iX1 xDrive30 packs a 66.5 kWh lithium-ion battery capable of rapid DC charging at up to 130 kW. The SUV delivers a 313 hp and 494 Nm of torque. The SUV can sprint from 0 to 100 km/h in 5.6 seconds. The iX1 boasts an impressive claimed range of 440 km and has a top speed of 180 km/h.