Mads Mikkelsen’s The Promised Land selected as the 2024 Oscar entry by Denmark

Denmark has officially entered its submission for the 2024 Academy Awards in the Best International Feature category. The selected film is the historical epic titled “The Promised Land,” which gained recognition following its premiere at the Venice Film Festival. Directed by Nikolaj Arcel and starring Mads Mikkelsen in the lead role, this period drama is set in 18th-century Denmark and tells the story of a determined man’s quest to cultivate the untamed Danish heath, the last wilderness of its kind.

Director Nikolaj Arcel and actor Mads Mikkelsen had previously collaborated on “A Royal Affair,” a film that earned a Best International Feature nomination in 2013 and introduced Alicia Vikander to the global audience.

The US distribution rights for “The Promised Land” are held by Magnolia Pictures, and the film is scheduled for a domestic theater release on February 2, 2024. The movie garnered positive reviews following its debut at the Venice Film Festival, with particular acclaim for Mads Mikkelsen’s performance.

The film boasts a talented ensemble cast, including Amanda Collin, Simon Bennebjerg, and Kristine Kujath Thorp. International sales for the film are managed by TrustNordisk.

The submission deadline for the Best International Feature category at the 2024 Oscars is October 2. The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences will unveil the shortlist of films on December 21, with the final five nominees announced on January 23. The 95th Academy Awards ceremony is scheduled to take place on March 10, 2024, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles.