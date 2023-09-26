Mahzooz Draw: 20 participants share Dh200,000

Dubai: Mahzooz draw has announced its last winner of the Dh1-million grand prize this week. Mahzooz draw has announced new price structure from next week.

Umar became the 63rd millionaire of the raffle draw. The 147th draw saw 1,165 winners take home Dh1,486,000 in total prize money. The top prize of Dh20 million went unclaimed this week. 20 participants matched four out of the following five numbers 18,23,39,41,48 and shared the second prize of Dh200,000. They will take home Dh10,000 each. 1,144 other winners matched three out of five numbers and received Dh250 each.

The new prize structure no longer gives the prize of Dh1 million. The Dh20 million on the other hand remains intact.

The new prize structure will be effective from September 23. The results of the draw for this new structure will be announced on September 30. The draw will increase the number of winners from 3000 to 90,000 weekly.

Updated prize structure:

Matching 5 out of 5 numbers secures the top prize of 20,000,000 Dirhams

Matching 4 out of 5 numbers can win 150,000 Dirhams

Matching 3 out of 5 numbers will win 150,000 Dirhams

Matching 2 out of 5 numbers will win 35 Dirhams

Matching 1 out of 5 numbers can win 5 Dirhams

Three lucky participants of the draw can win a guaranteed 100,000 Dirhams every week.

People can participate in Mahzooz draw by purchasing a bottle of water for Dh35 and registering via www.mahzooz.ae. This enables them to enter multiple draws, the Fantastic Friday Epic Draw and the Super Saturday Draws, by choosing two different set of numbers.The Super Saturday Draws require participants to pick 5 out of 49 numbers for a chance to win the top prize of Dh10 million, the second prize of Dh1 million, or the third prize of Dh350. Participants will also be automatically entered into the raffle draw in which three guaranteed winners will each receive Dh100,000. The new Fantastic Friday Epic Draw requires participants to choose 6 numbers out of 39 for a chance to win Dh10 million for no additional participation fee. Mahzooz means ‘fortunate’ or ‘lucky’ in Arabic and is the GCC’s first weekly live draw.