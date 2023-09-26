Malavika Jayaram’s Mysterious Photo Sparks Reactions from Kalidas and Parvathy

Malavika Jayaram’s latest social media post has sparked considerable speculation within the online community. The young model, affectionately referred to as ‘Chakki’ by her loved ones, shared a heartwarming moment captured in a photograph, featuring herself sharing a joyful laugh with a ‘mystery’ man, whose identity remains concealed as he faces away from the camera. Accompanying the photo is a caption that reads, “Here’s to dreams coming true,” adding an air of intrigue to the image.

In addition to this enigmatic snapshot, Malavika also treated her followers to a glimpse of her family, sharing a few photos alongside her brother, the well-known actor Kalidas Jayaram, and her mother, Parvathy Jayaram. Their response to the post was simple yet affectionate, expressed through love emojis.

Tarini Kalingarayar, Kalidas Jayaram’s girlfriend, also chimed in with her reaction to the post, further fueling curiosity among fans. It’s worth noting that Malavika had recently shared a video featuring her holding hands with an unidentified man while seated in a car, accompanied by Hindi music playing softly in the background.

Kalidas Jayaram had publicly acknowledged his relationship with Tarini last year, initially by posting a picture of her alongside his family during the festive occasion of Onam. He later confirmed their relationship by sharing photos of the two as a couple. Given this precedent, many are speculating whether Malavika intends to introduce her boyfriend to the public in a similar fashion.

Malavika, the daughter of Jayaram and Parvathy, has made appearances in a number of advertisements alongside her father and has established herself as a prominent presence on social media. Her strong bond with her family is evident through her posts and interactions with them online.