Raghav Chadha, Parineeti Chopra photographed with CMs Kejriwal, Bhagwant Mann

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MP Raghav Chadha and actress Parineeti Chopra got married on September 24 in a ceremony held at the Leela Palace Hotel in Udaipur, Rajasthan, attended by close friends and family.

Following their wedding, photos and videos of the celebrations became widely shared on social media. Among these, a picture featured the newlyweds posing with Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann.

On Instagram, the Aam Aadmi Party shared this image on their official page and extended their best wishes to Raghav and Parineeti for their new journey. The post read, “Best wishes from AAP family to our MP @raghavchadha88 & @parineetichopra for the new beginnings. Wishing you both a lifetime of love and happiness.”

Upon their arrival in Delhi after the wedding, Raghav Chadha and Parineeti Chopra received a warm welcome. This union of politics and Bollywood garnered significant attention and well-wishes from both the AAP supporters and the entertainment industry.