Sailor Neha Thakur Secures Silver at Asian Games

Indian sailor Neha Thakur made her mark at the Asian Games, clinching a silver medal in the girl’s dinghy ILCA-4 event on the third day of competition. Hailing from the National Sailing School in Bhopal, Neha’s impressive performance earned her a total of 32 points, with a net score of 27, securing her the second position. She trailed behind the gold medallist, Noppassorn Khunboonjan of Thailand, who showcased remarkable skill. Singapore’s Kiera Marie Carlyle also demonstrated her prowess, securing a bronze with a net score of 28.

In the sport of sailing, the competitor’s worst score from all the races is deducted from the total points to determine the net score, with the lowest net score determining the winner. The girl’s dinghy ILCA-4 category comprises 11 races, and Neha’s total points tally stood at 32. Her least favorable performance came in the fifth race, where she accumulated five points, ultimately concluding with a net score of 27.

The ILCA-4 is a one-design dinghy class within the laser series, known for its uniformity and strict design standards, making it a challenging yet fair competition platform for sailors like Neha Thakur.