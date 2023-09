Srinagar: A joint team of the Indian Army and Jammu and Kashmir police has arrested 4 terror associates 26 in Budgam. The arrested were Overground Workers (OGW) of a terrorist organization and were suspicious of carrying terror acts.

The officials recovered 3 pistols and other war-like stores from the terror associates. Further investigation is going on.

More details awaited.