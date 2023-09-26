Stock Market: Sensex, Nifty end marginally lower

Mumbai: Indian equity benchmark indices ended marginally lower on September 26. At close, BSE Sensex was down 78.22 points or 0.12% at 65,945.47. NSE Nifty settled at 19,664.70, down 9.80 points or 0.05%.

About 1791 shares advanced, 1756 shares declined, and 122 shares remained unchanged. On the sectoral front, except bank, pharma and IT, all other indices ended higher with FMCG index up 0.5%. The BSE midcap index ended on a flat note, while the Smallcap index added 0.3%.

Top gainers were Eicher Motors, Nestle India, Bajaj Auto, Hero MotoCorp and ONGC. Top losers included IndusInd Bank, Tech Mahindra, Cipla, Kotak Mahindra Bank and Adani Enterprises.