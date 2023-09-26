Vignesh Shivan & Nayanthara Share Family Pics, Dedicate ‘Rathamaarey’ to Twins Uyir and Ulag

Celebrity couple Vignesh Shivan and Nayanthara have delighted fans by sharing heartwarming pictures of their twins, Uyir and Ulag, on Instagram. These adorable snapshots have generated an outpouring of love and appreciation not only from their fans but also from fellow celebrities.

In one of the photographs, Vignesh stands in the twins’ nursery, cradling them gently between their cribs. Another image captures the couple in their living room, surrounded by balloons and their precious babies. Additionally, Vignesh has shared more intimate moments, featuring both him and Nayanthara holding their bundles of joy.

The caption accompanying these cherished images draws inspiration from Rajinikanth’s latest release, ‘Jailer,’ a song penned by Vignesh himself and sung by Vishal Mishra. This emotionally resonant track beautifully explores the deep bond between a father and his cherished son. Vignesh and Nayanthara’s caption reads: “Rathamarey… Yen Rathamarey … #Uyir #Ulag.”

The couple’s love story reached a new chapter when they tied the knot in Chennai the previous year. The wedding was a star-studded affair, graced by the presence of renowned actors like Shah Rukh Khan, Suriya, and Rajinikanth. Their journey into parenthood began earlier this year through surrogacy, bringing even more joy and love into their lives.