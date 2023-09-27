Bajaj Auto launches Pulsar N150 in India: Details

Mumbai: Leading two-wheeler manufacturer in the country, Bajaj Auto has launched Pulsar N150 in India. Interested customers can pre-book the vehicle from the company’s authorized showroom or by visiting Bajaj’s official website. The bike is offered at astarting price of Rs 1.17 lakh (ex-showroom).

The newly launched Pulsar N150 offers a fuel efficiency of 45-50 kmpl. The bike gets LED projector headlamp, a bulky fuel tank with eye catching graphics on it, single unit seating arrangment, floating body panels, and sleek exhaust.

The bike also comes with a USB port placed on the fuel tank, a speedometer, and an digital instrument cluster, which provides all the bike-related important information such as gear positioning, RPM, speed, fuel capacity and time. Suspension duties are handled by a telescopic unit at the front and monoshock unit at the rear.

The Pulsar 150 is powered by 149.68cc, four stroke, single-cylinder engine, which generates a max output of 14 bhp and 13.5 Nm of peak torque. The unit is mated with a five-speed transmission.